Помогите заполнить My favourite season is-_____.The________ months are_______, ______ and ______.It is usually ______ in______.Sometimes it is _______ and______ in______.The trees are______, ______ and_________. I like ________. I can_______.In_________ I should______. I shouldn,t________.
Spring . Spring March April may. Warm in spring Windy and rainy in spring Green fresh lovely
