Поставить предложения в отрицательную и вопросительную форму. а)it takes me half an hour to get up,wash and dress b)the will be a of people in the library today c)the talk will be very interesting d)it took her 10 minute...

Поставить предложения в отрицательную и вопросительную форму. а)it takes me half an hour to get up,wash and dress b)the will be a of people in the library today c)the talk will be very interesting d)it took her 10 minutes to translate the text
A) It doesn't take me half an hour to get up... Does it take you half an hour to get up...? b) предложение вроде как с ошибками написано, перепроверь c) The talk won't be very interesting Will the talk be very interesting? d) It didn't take her 10 minutes to... Did it take her 10 minutes to...
