Поставить во множественное число / This is my computer. 2)He has a new suti. 3)This metal is very hard .4) That ship is a Russian one. 5) I heard her voice ., 6) His dog does not eat bread. 7) The plate was on the table. 8) Thi...

Гость: Гость:

These are my computers They have new suits These metals are very hard Those ships are Russian ones We heard their vioces Their dogs dont eat bread Some plates were on the table Those towns are very large We were talking to her on the street yesterday are those girls your sisters We shall give you my books These stories will be good ones Are those some good matches Boys put his books on the desk They took off their hats Those houses are new Pupils put their books into the bag Those students are coming with us