Поставить во множественное число / This is my computer. 2)He has a new suti. 3)This metal is very hard .4) That ship is a Russian one. 5) I heard her voice ., 6) His dog does not eat bread. 7) The plate was on the table. 8) Thi...

Поставить во множественное число / This is my computer. 2)He has a new suti. 3)This metal is very hard .4) That ship is a Russian one. 5) I heard her voice ., 6) His dog does not eat bread. 7) The plate was on the table. 8) This town is very large 9) I was talking to her in the street yesterday.10) Is that girl your sister? 11) I shall give you my book. 12)This story will be a good one. 13 Is this a good match? 14)The boy put his book one the desk. 15) She took off her hat. 16)That house is new. 17) The pupil put his book into the bag.18) Is this student coming with us
These are my computers They have new suits These metals are very hard Those ships are Russian ones We heard their vioces Their dogs dont eat bread Some plates were on the table Those towns are very large We were talking to her on the street yesterday are those girls your sisters We shall give you my books These stories will be good ones Are those some good matches Boys put his books on the desk They took off their hats Those houses are new Pupils put their books into the bag Those students are coming with us
