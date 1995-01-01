Поставить глаголы в скобках в правильной форме! 1) It is usually ( to take) me 40 minutes to get to school. 2) If he know his achess I ( to send) him a letter. 3) When we (to be) in the cuntry last summer, I went to the forest one day. 4) I not (to see) him since 1995. 5) She (not to go) to the skating ring if it is very cold. 6) I had to buy a new pen because I (to lose) the old one. 7) Your brother (to go) to the exibition next sunday?