Поставить правильную форму глагола в пассиве. 1. Please,help! I (attack) by your dog. 2. The play (perform) for 3 month already. 3. The guests were to arrive in a quarter of an hour, so the table (lay) in a great hur...

Поставить правильную форму глагола в пассиве. 1. Please,help! I (attack) by your dog. 2. The play (perform) for 3 month already. 3. The guests were to arrive in a quarter of an hour, so the table (lay) in a great hurry. 4. The children (treat) badly by the cruel headmistress of the school until she (fire). 5. A new house (build) in our street now.

1. Please,help! I was attacked by your dog. 2. The play has been performed for 3 month already. 3. The guests were to arrive in a quarter of an hour, so the table had been laid in a great hurry. 4. The children had been treated badly by the cruel headmistress of the school until she was fired. 5. A new house is going to be built in our street now.