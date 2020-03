Поставьте глагол в скобках в правильной видовременной форме: 1) I can't find my gloves. I think somebody___ (take) them by mistake. 2) It ___(snow) now. 3) I___(not/speak) to Daddy since Christmas. 4) Can you phone a bit ...

Гость: Гость:

1) I can't find my gloves. I think somebody has taken them by mistake. 2) It is snowing now. 3) I have not spoken to Daddy since Christmas. 4) Can you phone a bit later, please? Jane is having a shower. 5) Do you prefer milk or lemon? 6) I'm afraid I have forgotten my money at home. 7) Does he sometimes go to the gallery? 8) My son stopped smoking two months ago. 9) Listen! What song are they singing? 10) Have you seen our English teacher today?