ПОСТАВЬТЕ ГЛАГОЛЫ В СКОБКАХ В НУЖНУЮ ФОРМУ!!!! 1.The trains all (stop)... if it snowed heavily. 2.If you (go out)...in cold weather without a coat,you would catch a cold. 3.If I saw a cheap second-hand car,I (buy)...it. 4.I...

ПОСТАВЬТЕ ГЛАГОЛЫ В СКОБКАХ В НУЖНУЮ ФОРМУ!!!! 1.The trains all (stop)... if it snowed heavily. 2.If you (go out)...in cold weather without a coat,you would catch a cold. 3.If I saw a cheap second-hand car,I (buy)...it. 4.If you ate well and exercised regularly,you(live)...100 years. 5.If it (rain)...rhis afternoon,I (take)...my umbrella. 6.If I (be)...you,I would call him today. 7.If you did not drive carefully,you (have)...an accident. 8.If you (study)...for a higher qualification,you (get)...a better job next year. 9.If you sent the letter by first class mail,it (get)...there the following day. 10.If the weather is fine,we (go) for a picnic.
1. The trains all stop if it'll snowed heavily. 2. If you go out in cold weather without a coat, you would catch a cold. 3. If I saw a cheap second- hand car, I'd buy it. 4. If you ate well and exercised regularly, you'd lived 100 years? 5. You would have had stomach ache if you'd ate too much of that cake. 6. If it rain this afternoon, I will take my umbrella. 7. If you did not drive carefully, you'd had an accident. 8. If you study for a higher qualification, you will get a better job next year. 9. If you sent the letter by first class mail, it'd got there the following day. 10. If the weather is fine, we will go for a picnic.
