Поставьте глаголы в скобках в Past Indefinite Passive или Past Continuous Passive. 1. The student (ask) to tell the story again. 2. A modern melody (play) when we came into the hall. 3. Every morning the boys (order) to do a c...

Английский язык

Поставьте глаголы в скобках в Past Indefinite Passive или Past Continuous Passive. 1. The student (ask) to tell the story again. 2. A modern melody (play) when we came into the hall. 3. Every morning the boys (order) to do a certain job. 4. I sat down for a rest while the repairs (do). 5. At last the problem (solve) to everybody satisfaction. 6. The life of people (change) by the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century. 7. A week ago two students of our group (choose) for jury service. 8. The game (play) for the whole lunchtime yesterday. 9. Last Friday he (meet) at the station. 10. When Tom was young, he (teach) two foreign languages.

