Поставьте предложения в пассивный залог. 1. Mr.Morton was dictating a letter when his wife came in. 2. They offered lunch to the tourist. 3.Mother promised a new dress to her daughter. 4.He is translating the text from Russ...

Поставьте предложения в пассивный залог. 1. Mr.Morton was dictating a letter when his wife came in. 2. They offered lunch to the tourist. 3.Mother promised a new dress to her daughter. 4.He is translating the text from Russian into English
A letter was being dictated by Mr Morton A lunch was offered to the tourist A new dress was promised to daughter by mother the text is being translated from Russian into English
