Поставьте следующие предложения в вопросительную и отрицательную формы 1) He opened the window before classes. 2) Ann translated a lot of foreign letters at the office last week .3) I finished work at five o'clock the day befor...

1. Did he open the window before classes? He didn't open the window before classes. 2. Did Ann translate a lot of foreign letters at the office last week? Ann didn't translate a lot of foreign letters at the office last week. 3.Did I finish work at five o'clock the day before yesterday? I didn't finish work at five o'clock the day before yesterday. 4. Did he live in Kiev five years ago? He didn't live in Kiev five years ago. 5. Did t hey return home in the evening? They didn't return home in the evening. 6. Did they discuss a lot of articles from these French magazines last week-end? They didn't discuss a lot of articles from these French magazines last week-end.