Поставте вместо скобок whose или who 1) My hero is Pavel Nakhimov(1802-1855). He was a Russian admiral ( ) won many sea battles. 2) I admire Nikolai Pirogov(1810-1881). He was a famous doctor ( ) saved many people after many ba...

1) My hero is Pavel Nakhimov (1802-1855). He was a Russian admiral who won many sea battles. 2) I admire Nikolai Pirogov(1810-1881). He was a famous doctor who saved many people after many battles. 3) I like listening to the old songs of the Time Machine (Mashina vremeni). It is a popular Russian rock group whose music attracts many people and whose Songs are nice to listen to. 4) I admire the works of Vladimir Vysotsky (1938-1980). He wrote many popular songs. And he was a poet who roles in theatre performances and was an actor whose films made him famous. 5) I admire the pictures of Vasily Surikov (1848-1916). He is a well-known Russian painter whose pictures show the P. life in old Russia. 6) I like the plays of Alexander Ostrovsky(1823-1886). He was a popular dramatist who wrote many wonderful plays 7) Dmitry Mendeleev (1884-1907) was a great Russian scientist whose Periodic Table was a revolution in chemistry.