Поставьте глаголы, данные в скобках, в нужном времени (в Present Simple или Present Continuous.) 1. Give Ben lots of apples. He (like) them. 2. It’s quiet because the children (stay) with their grandmother. 3. I’m so...

Поставьте глаголы, данные в скобках, в нужном времени (в Present Simple или Present Continuous.) 1. Give Ben lots of apples. He (like) them. 2. It’s quiet because the children (stay) with their grandmother. 3. I’m sorry, he can’t come to phone. He (cook) dinner. 4. — You (hear) anything? — I (listen) hard, but I (not/hear) anything. 5. They (need) money to buy a car.