Поставьте вопросы к выделенным словам. Поставьте предложения в отрицательную форму. 1. She let us swim in the river. 2. The girls are playing volley-ball well. 3. He will have come by tomorrow. 4. She has told us abo...

Поставьте вопросы к выделенным словам. Поставьте предложения в отрицательную форму. 1. She let us swim in the river. 2. The girls are playing volley-ball well. 3. He will have come by tomorrow. 4. She has told us about it. 5. There are many texts in the book. 6. She will be reading a book from 5 till 7 tomorrow. 7. We have English lessons every week. 8. I had translated all the texts by last Monday. 9. There will be a meeting tomorrow. 10. Mum brought some fruit. 11. It will take us 3 hours to get there. 12.It has snowed hard today