Английский язык
Пожалуйста очень нужно. Переведите предложения в косвенную речь. 1)Do you agree that she is very clever?said Did 2)How long have you been learning English?asked the examiner 3)My doughter was still sleeping at that time 4)its a wonderful view she exlained 5)Open your books please said our teacher 6)Dont be so noisy asked his mother.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)Did asked if I agreed that she was very clever 2)The examiner asked how long I had been learning English 3)_чьи это слова? My doughter was still sleeping at that time 4)She explained that it was a wonderful view 5)Our teacher told us to open our books 6)His mother asked him not to be so noisy.
