Английский язык

ПОЖАЛУЙСТО ПОМАГИТЕ! СПАСИБО)which phrases go with for and which go with since? Put each phrase into the correct column(a week, we started school, fifteen minute, 8 o'clock this morning, he was eight years old, fifty years, six months)(короч надо расставить в колонки:for і since)ДАЮ 20 БАЛОВ

Автор: Гость