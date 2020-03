Преобразуйте предложения, употребив глагол в страдательном залоге. 1) The management offered her part-time job. 2) The dean has not signed the papers. 3) They will discuss his paper tomorrow. 4) He can easily translate thi...

Английский язык

Преобразуйте предложения, употребив глагол в страдательном залоге. 1) The management offered her part-time job. 2) The dean has not signed the papers. 3) They will discuss his paper tomorrow. 4) He can easily translate this article. 5) They never speak about the problem in her presence.

