Present perfect or past perfect? 1. a) I phoned Mr Williams to find out if Pat (go) out. 2. a) Look at this house. I (live) here for 12 years and im moving to another one next week. 3. a) Jack (play) tennis three times this we...

Английский язык

Present perfect or past perfect? 1. a) I phoned Mr Williams to find out if Pat (go) out. 2. a) Look at this house. I (live) here for 12 years and im moving to another one next week. 3. a) Jack (play) tennis three times this week. 4. Alan (see) a lot of Alexandra recently. 5. I often (wonder) how he earns his living. 6.She told me she (work) in England before. 7. When i arrived at the country house i realized i (lose) the keys. 8. "John (telephone) yet?" she asked entering the house, but her brother said he didn't know if John (telephone).

