Привет,меня зовут Никита.Мне 11 лет.У меня очень хорошая семья.Моего папу зовут Але??сей. Ему 39 лет и он очень смелый и умный.Я люблю когда он играет со мной в футбол. Любовь моя мама.Ей 30 и она очень внимательная к нам всем....

Hello,my name is Nikita.I'm 11 years old.I have a very good family.My father's name is Alex.He is 39 years old and he is very clever and smart.I like when he plays football with me.My mother's name is Lubov.She is 30 and she's very attentive to all of us.I have a grandfather,his name is Alexandr.He is 63 and he likes doing hand made things.For example,to build a house or bathhouse.He is a father of my father.My grandma lives with him,her name is Ludmila.She is 63 too and she likes cooking and growing fruits and vegetables.I will have a sister soon.She is still in my mother's belly but I already love her.My family is the best and I'm so happy that I have all of them!