Прочитай ставь пропущенные слова. picnic,weather,fly,warm,like Jill: What s the weather like today? Jim: It s ___ and sunny. Jill: Would you ___ to go to the park and ha ve a ___? Jim: Of course.I can ___ my kite t...

Прочитай ставь пропущенные слова. picnic,weather,fly,warm,like Jill: What s the weather like today? Jim: It s ___ and sunny. Jill: Would you ___ to go to the park and ha ve a ___? Jim: Of course.I can ___ my kite there.

Jill: What s the weather like today? Jim: It s warm and sunny. Jill: Would you like to go to the park and have a picnic? Jim: Of course.I can fly my kite there.