Прочитайте следующие предложения. Определите, в каких из них сказуемое выражено страдателным залогом. 1. The gas pipeline from Yamburg to Turkey is one of the longest Russian export pipelines. 2. Lake Baikal and its area must be protected against industrial pollution. 3. The scientists are trying to solve the problem of nuclear fusion. 4. All branches of industry are interested in the further development of the oil and gas industry. 5. Metals have been playing a great part in the life of mankind since ancient times. 6. After the Great Patriotic war an extensive industrial programme was launched in our country. 7. Russia is making great efforts in the field of the expansion of the oil pipeline net. 8. Different additions are put into alloys to improve their properties. 9. Pure metals are produced from ores by smelting.