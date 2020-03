Проделайте следующие действии и ответьте на вопросы What are you doing at the moment? или What is he (she) doing now? I. Please take your book. 2. Please open it. 3. Please read Text Seven. 4. Please close the book now. 5. Ple...

Английский язык

Проделайте следующие действии и ответьте на вопросы What are you doing at the moment? или What is he (she) doing now? I. Please take your book. 2. Please open it. 3. Please read Text Seven. 4. Please close the book now. 5. Please give it to your friend. 6. Please put the exercise-book on the table. 7. Please take it oil the table. 8. Please go to the blackboard. 9. Please look at the blackboard.

