Прошу помочь с заданием. Use the prompts in brackets to complete the sentences. 1)I didn't use to eat cheese,but now i love it.(not eat/love) 2)We...With my dad's parents,but now we...our own home.(live/have) 3)My sister an...

Прошу помочь с заданием. Use the prompts in brackets to complete the sentences. 1)I didn't use to eat cheese,but now i love it.(not eat/love) 2)We...With my dad's parents,but now we...our own home.(live/have) 3)My sister and i...each other,but now we...good friends.(not like/be) 4)Now i...good at English,but i...very bad at it.(be/be)

