Английский язык

Put in 10 missinq words from the list given below Put in 10 missing words from the list given below. London is the_____________ of Great Britain. It is a very _____________ city. It was founded about two thousand ____________ ago. London is one of the most _________ and interesting ____________ in Europe. There are ________ of ___________ to visit London. There are a lot of __________________, art ___________, cinemas, theatres and ____________ parks in London. Справочник: cities, countries, capital, famous, places, museums, years, hundred, popular, opera, old, lots, galleries, lovely, important.

Автор: Гость