Put in 10 missinq words from the list given below Put in 10 missing words from the list given below. London is the_____________ of Great Britain. It is a very _____________ city. It was founded about two thousand ____________ ago. London is one of the most _________ and interesting ____________ in Europe. There are ________ of ___________ to visit London. There are a lot of __________________, art ___________, cinemas, theatres and ____________ parks in London. Справочник: cities, countries, capital, famous, places, museums, years, hundred, popular, opera, old, lots, galleries, lovely, important.
London is the capital of Graet Britain. It is a very old city. It was founded about two thousand years ago. London is the most beautiful and interesting cities in Europe. There are a lot of places to visit London. There are a lot of museums, art galleries, theatres and squares, parks in London.
