Put in 10 missinq words from the list given below Put in 10 missing words from the list given below. London is the_____________ of Great Britain. It is a very _____________ city. It was founded about two thousand ____________...

Английский язык
Put in 10 missinq words from the list given below Put in 10 missing words from the list given below. London is the_____________ of Great Britain. It is a very _____________ city. It was founded about two thousand ____________ ago. London is one of the most _________ and interesting ____________ in Europe. There are ________ of ___________ to visit London. There are a lot of __________________, art ___________, cinemas, theatres and ____________ parks in London. Справочник: cities, countries, capital, famous, places, museums, years, hundred, popular, opera, old, lots, galleries, lovely, important.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
London is the capital of Graet Britain. It is a very old city. It was founded about two thousand years ago. London is the most beautiful and interesting cities in Europe. There are a lot of places to visit London. There are a lot of museums, art galleries, theatres and squares, parks in London. 
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Изложите свою мысль из высказывания.Приведите необходимые аргументы для обоснов??ния своей позиции. "Цель политики-достижение блага"
Ответить
Алгебра
Вывести общий множитель за скобки. Помогите решить. 1) 5с-10 2) 8а^2 + 3a -2a^3 3) p^2 * y^2 + py^3 4) 7x^2 * y^3 - 21x^3 *y^3 5) a(a+2) ...
Ответить
Русский язык
Помогите!! Товарищем ем это окончание или суффикс? Дою 15 балов спасибо лучший отве?? и 5 звезд
Ответить
Русский язык
Упр 215 пожалуйста помогите
Ответить
Українська мова
Даю 30 баллов!!! Утворити iменники в дужках в прикметники. . Понад тисячу рокiв тому схiднi слов'яни утворили велику державу (Киïв) Русь- одн...
Ответить