Английский язык
Put one verb in each sentence into the Present Indefinite and the other verb into the wil/won't form. When I (see)……………………………???…………..him, I give him your message. I buy a new car as soon as I (have)………………………………….enough money. If the weather (be…………………. nice tomorrow, we (go)…………………sailing. I (look after)……………………….your cat while you (be)……………….on holiday. He (not / do)…………………….anything until he (hear)…………………….from us. The door (not / open)……………………..unless you (push)………………….it hard. We (play)…………………….tennis this evening as long as it (not / rain)………… I (lend)…………………..you the money provided you (pay)……………….me back tomorrow.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
When I see him, I'll give him your message. I'll buy a new car as soon as I have enough money. If the weather is nice tomorrow, we will go sailing. I will look after your cat while you are on holiday. He won't do anything until he hears from us. The door won't open unless you push it hard. We will play tennis this evening as long as it does not rain. I will lend you the money provided that you pay me back tomorrow.
