Put the Personal Pronouns in brackets in the proper form and translate these sentences into Russian: 1. Let (he) write an application for a stipend. 2. Let (I) listen to your heart and lungs. 3. Let (we) have dinner at our Inst...

Английский язык

Put the Personal Pronouns in brackets in the proper form and translate these sentences into Russian: 1. Let (he) write an application for a stipend. 2. Let (I) listen to your heart and lungs. 3. Let (we) have dinner at our Institute canteen after classes. 4. Let (we) discuss the finding's of our experiments. 5. Let (I) take your temperature. 6. Let (he) be X-rayed today 7. Let (they) be out in the open air as much as possible. 8. Let (she) stay in bed for some days as she is running a high temperature. 9. Let (I) palpate your abdomen. 10. Let (he) check if she is ill with chicken-pox.

