Put the Personal Pronouns in brackets in the proper form and translate these sentences into Russian: 1. Let (he) write an application for a stipend. 2. Let (I) listen to your heart and lungs. 3. Let (we) have dinner at our Inst...
Английский язык
Put the Personal Pronouns in brackets in the proper form and translate these sentences into Russian: 1. Let (he) write an application for a stipend. 2. Let (I) listen to your heart and lungs. 3. Let (we) have dinner at our Institute canteen after classes. 4. Let (we) discuss the finding's of our experiments. 5. Let (I) take your temperature. 6. Let (he) be X-rayed today 7. Let (they) be out in the open air as much as possible. 8. Let (she) stay in bed for some days as she is running a high temperature. 9. Let (I) palpate your abdomen. 10. Let (he) check if she is ill with chicken-pox.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Let him write an application for a stipend. Пусть он напишет заявление на стипендию. 2. Let me listen to your heart and lungs Позвольте мне послушать ваши сердце и легкие 3.Let us have dinner at our Institute canteen after classes Давайте обедать в нашем столовой института после занятий. 4. Let us discuss the finding's of our experiments Давайте обсудим результаты наших экспериментов 5. Let me take your temperature Позвольте мне измерить вашу температуру 6. Let him be X-rayed today Отправьте его на рентген сегодня 7. Let them be out in the open air as much as possible Пусть они будут на открытом воздухе как можно больше 8. Let her stay in bed for some days as she is running a high temperature. Пусть она останется в постели несколько дней,у нее высокая температура 9. Let me palpate your abdomen Позвольте мне прощупать ваш живот 10. Let him check if she is ill with chicken-pox. Пусть его проверят, если она больна ветрянкой.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Дам 15 баллов!!!!!!!! У Адама Смита есть фраза -если вы не готовы смириться с нищетой ,??абудьте о свободе. Как связаны свобода и нищета? а)г...
Русский язык
Прочитайте предложения отгадайте по указанным признакам о каких членах предложе??ия идёт речь выпишите их в столбик справа подчеркнув как члены пре...
История
Расскажите пожалуйста, какова роль в истории митрополита Илариона, который был при Ярославе Мудром. Что он совершил? Какие даты и события с ним свя...