Put the verbs in brackets into the Present, Past or Future Indefinite Tense. A.1. We always (to consult) a dictionary when we (to translate) texts. 2 We (to take part) in a sport competition last Sunday. 3. My friend (to pass) entrance examinations to the University last month. 4. He (to study) at the Law Department now. 5. He (to graduate) from the University in five years and will become a lawyer. 6. the students (to come) to the lectures every day. 7 . We (not to go) to the Country this Sunday. B. 1. When he (to graduate) from the University, he will become a good specialist. 2. If you (to prepare) the report in time, you will take part in the conference. 3. When I (to be) 18, I (to take part) in the elections. 4 We (to revise) the rules days. 5. If you (to come) to the lecture, you will learn many interesting things.
A. 1. We always consult a dictionary when we translate texts. 2. We took part in a sport competition last Sunday. 3. My friend passed entrance examinations to the University last month. 4. He studies at the Law Department now. 5. He will graduate from the University in five years and will become a lawyer. 6. the students come to the lectures every day. 7 . We won't go to the Country this Sunday. B. 1. When he graduate from the University, he will become a good specialist. 2. If you prepare the report in time, you will take part in the conference. 3. When I am 18, I will take part in the elections. 4 We revise the rules days. 5. If you come to the lecture, you will learn many interesting things.
