Английский язык
Put the verbs in the correct tense. Use the SIMPLE PAST or the PRESENT PERFECT: 1. ……………………….. Tim ………………………. (finish) his work yet? 2. ……………………….. he ………………………… (finish) it ywsterday? 3. They ……………………………………. (just / go) out. 4. They ……………………………… (go) out a minute ago. 5. …………………… Ann …………………………. (study) yesterday afternoon? 6. …………………… you …………………………. (send) the letters yet? 7. …………………… she ………………………….. (call) him a week ago? 8. They ………………………………………. (not / see) the film yet. 9. The train ……………………………………………… (just / arrive). 10. ………………………. you ……………………………. (ever / be) in a TV studio? 11. …………………… you and Tom ………………………… (enjoy) the party last night? 12. …………………… you ………………………………. (not / finish) school last year? 13. I ………………………………………. (lose) my dictionary. I can’t find it anywhere. 14. His hair looks short. He ………………………………………….. (have) a haircut. 15. When ………………………………………………. (he / give up) smoking? 16. Jane …………………………………….. (buy) her car two weeks ago. 17. My bicycle isn’t here. Somebody ……………………………………………. (take) it. 18. Why ……………………………………… (Jim / not want) to play tennis last Friday? 19. The car looks clean. ……………………….. you ……………………….. (wash) it? 20. When we were on holiday, the weather …………………………… (be) terrible.
Has Tim finished his work yet? Did he finished it yesterday? They go out. They went out a minute ago. Did Ann studied yesterday afternoon? Have you sent the letters yet?
