Put the verbs in the correct tense. Use the SIMPLE PAST or the PRESENT PERFECT: 1. ……………………….. Tim ………………………. (finish) his work yet? 2. ……………………….. he ………………………… (finish) it ywsterday? 3. They ……………………………………. (just / go) out. 4. They ……………………………… (go) out a minute ago. 5. …………………… Ann …………………………. (study) yesterday afternoon? 6. …………………… you …………………………. (send) the letters yet? 7. …………………… she ………………………….. (call) him a week ago? 8. They ………………………………………. (not / see) the film yet. 9. The train ……………………………………………… (just / arrive). 10. ………………………. you ……………………………. (ever / be) in a TV studio? 11. …………………… you and Tom ………………………… (enjoy) the party last night? 12. …………………… you ………………………………. (not / finish) school last year? 13. I ………………………………………. (lose) my dictionary. I can’t find it anywhere. 14. His hair looks short. He ………………………………………….. (have) a haircut. 15. When ………………………………………………. (he / give up) smoking? 16. Jane …………………………………….. (buy) her car two weeks ago. 17. My bicycle isn’t here. Somebody ……………………………………………. (take) it. 18. Why ……………………………………… (Jim / not want) to play tennis last Friday? 19. The car looks clean. ……………………….. you ……………………….. (wash) it? 20. When we were on holiday, the weather …………………………… (be) terrible.

