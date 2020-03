Put theverbs in brackets into the cjrrect form. Saturday 15/7/2015 Dear diari, I`t Saturday. I 1)__________(be) so bored. I 2)_______(not know) wath to do. My mum 3)_____(cook) in the kitchen. Dad`s in the garden. He4) __(w...

Английский язык

Put theverbs in brackets into the cjrrect form. Saturday 15/7/2015 Dear diari, I`t Saturday. I 1)__________(be) so bored. I 2)_______(not know) wath to do. My mum 3)_____(cook) in the kitchen. Dad`s in the garden. He4) __(water) the flowers for half an hour. My brother Jack 5)___________(read) in his room. Hen never6)__________(play) with me. Granny 7)________(knit) in the living-room. She8)________(knit) a sweater for me for ten days. Thesweater is red and I 9)__________(not like) red. I 10) alone in my room all morning. You11)_______(be) my only companion.

