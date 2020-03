Раскройте скобки 1. I (to write) an English exercise now. 2. I (to write) an English exercise at this time yesterday. 3. My little sister (to sleep) now. 4 My little sister (to sleep) at this time yesterday. 5. My friends...

Английский язык

Раскройте скобки 1. I (to write) an English exercise now. 2. I (to write) an English exercise at this time yesterday. 3. My little sister (to sleep) now. 4 My little sister (to sleep) at this time yesterday. 5. My friends (not to do) their homework now. They (to play) volleyball. 6. My friends (not to do) their homework at seven o'clock yesterday. They (to play) volleyball. 7. She (to read) the whole evening yesterday. 8. She (not to read) now. 9. Now she (to go) to school. 10. What you (to do) now? — I (to drink) tea.

