Раскройте скобки, поставив глагол в Present Simple или в Present Continuous. Переведите предложения. 1. Where (the boys / be )? – At home. They (do) their homework. 2. Adam often ( paint ) pictures of horses?- Yes, he ( like) them a lot. 3. (it / rain) now? – Yes. But it (not / rain) very often here, I must say. 4. Their dog (bark) a lot. Listen! It (bark) again. 5. What (you / do)? Why (you / move) the furniture? IV. Изменив сказуемое, сделайте предложения отрицательными или утвердительными. 1. He is a billionaire but he doesn’t look like one. 2. We quite like that café because the food is always good there. 3. I am very good at maths but don’t often do well in maths tests. 4. We are tired and want to go to bed.
1. are the boys; are doing. Где сейчас мальчики? - Дома. Они делают домашнюю работу. 2. Does (в начале предложения)...paint; likes. Часто ли Адам рисует лошадей? -Да, он очень их любит. 3. is it raining; doesn't rain Идет ли сейчас дождь? -Да, но я должен сказать, что здесь нечасто идут дожди. 4. barks; is barking Их собака много лает. Слушай! Она снова лает! 5. did you do; did you move Что ты сделал? Зачем ты передвинул мебель? 1. He isn't a billionaire but he looks like one. 2. We don't quite like that cafe because the food is always bad there. 3. I'm not very good at Maths, but I often do well in maths tests. 4. We aren't tired and don't want to go in bed.
