Раскройте скобки, поставив глагол в Present Simple или в Present Continuous. Переведите предложения. 1. Where (the boys / be )? – At home. They (do) their homework. 2. Adam often ( paint ) pictures of horses?- Yes, he ( like) them a lot. 3. (it / rain) now? – Yes. But it (not / rain) very often here, I must say. 4. Their dog (bark) a lot. Listen! It (bark) again. 5. What (you / do)? Why (you / move) the furniture? IV. Изменив сказуемое, сделайте предложения отрицательными или утвердительными. 1. He is a billionaire but he doesn’t look like one. 2. We quite like that café because the food is always good there. 3. I am very good at maths but don’t often do well in maths tests. 4. We are tired and want to go to bed.

