Раскройте скобки, поставив глагол в Present Simple или в Present Continuous. Переведите предложения. 1. Where (the boys / be )? – At home. They (do) their homework. 2. Adam often ( paint ) pictures of horses?- Yes, he ( like...

Английский язык
Раскройте скобки, поставив глагол в Present Simple или в Present Continuous. Переведите предложения. 1. Where (the boys / be )? – At home. They (do) their homework. 2. Adam often ( paint ) pictures of horses?- Yes, he ( like) them a lot. 3. (it / rain) now? – Yes. But it (not / rain) very often here, I must say. 4. Their dog (bark) a lot. Listen! It (bark) again. 5. What (you / do)? Why (you / move) the furniture? IV. Изменив сказуемое, сделайте предложения отрицательными или утвердительными. 1. He is a billionaire but he doesn’t look like one. 2. We quite like that café because the food is always good there. 3. I am very good at maths but don’t often do well in maths tests. 4. We are tired and want to go to bed.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. are the boys; are doing. Где сейчас мальчики? - Дома. Они делают домашнюю работу. 2. Does (в начале предложения)...paint; likes. Часто ли Адам рисует лошадей? -Да, он очень их любит. 3. is it raining; doesn't rain Идет ли сейчас дождь? -Да, но я должен сказать, что здесь нечасто идут дожди. 4. barks; is barking Их собака много лает. Слушай! Она снова лает! 5. did you do; did you move Что ты сделал? Зачем ты передвинул мебель? 1. He isn't a billionaire but he looks like one. 2. We don't quite like that cafe because the food is always bad there. 3. I'm not very good at Maths, but I often do well in maths tests. 4. We aren't tired and don't want to go in bed.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Срочно помогите зарание спасибо
Ответить
История
Место нахождения резиденции короля в период первой гражданской войны
Ответить
Алгебра
Помогите доказать тождество. начала делать, а закончить не могу.
Ответить
Алгебра
Даны векторы a{12;6}, b{-1;7} Найдите координаты вектора х=2b-a
Ответить
Русский язык
Отметьте предложения,в которых нарушена лексическая сочетаемость. а.Предложенн??е в статье решение кажется проблематичным. б. Главный аспект ст...
Ответить