Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, выбирая требующуюся форму глагола 1. At the station they will (meet, be met) by a man from the travel bureau. 2. She will (meet, be met) them in the hall upstairs. 3. The porter will (bring, be brought) your luggage to your room. 4. Your luggage will (bring, be brought) up in the lift. 5. You may (leave, be left) your hat and coat in the cloakroom downstairs. 6. They can (leave, be left) the key with the clerk downstairs. 7. From the station they will (take, be taken) straight to the hotel. 8. Tomorrow he will (take, be taken) them to the Russian Museum.

Автор: Гость