Раскройте основную идею текста. An invitation to tea Strictly speaking tea is not a meal at all, but a suitable occasion for social intercourse, when people often come in for a friendly chat over their cup of tea. Th...

Раскройте основную идею текста. An invitation to tea Strictly speaking tea is not a meal at all, but a suitable occasion for social intercourse, when people often come in for a friendly chat over their cup of tea. There are two kinds of tea: ‘afternoon tea’ and ‘high tea’. Afternoon tea takes place between three-thirty and consists of tea, bread, butter and delicious jam followed by tasty cakes and biscuits. High tea however is a substantial meal and is eaten between five-thirty or six-thirty by families which do not usually have a late dinner. In a well-to-do family it will consist of ham and tomatoes and salad, or a kipper or tinned salmon with strong tea, bread and butter followed by stewed fruit or tinned pears, appricots or pineapple with cream or custard and a cake. Tea making in England is an art. The hospitable hostess first of all rinses the teapot with boiling water (this is called warming the pot) before adding four or five teaspoons of tea. The amount of tea varies, of course, according to the number of people present. The pot is then filled with boiling water and covered to allow the tea to infuse or draw for five minutes. English people seldom put lemon in their favourite tea.