Раскройте скобки употребите глаголы в нужной форме; 1. I didn"t know it you (to go) to the supermarket every day 2. The manager believed that you (to open) a letter of credi t with our central bank by the end of the m...

Раскройте скобки употребите глаголы в нужной форме; 1. I didn"t know it you (to go) to the supermarket every day 2. The manager believed that you (to open) a letter of credi t with our central bank by the end of the month 3. the managing director thought that you (not to change) the delivery dates yet 4. the manager siad that the prices (to go up) lately 5. the experts said that the equipment (to be tested) soon 6. she asked us where we (to be going) to train a group of Russian businessmen