Расскажи о своей квартире (доме) как можно подробнее вопросы в рамке помогут тебе ??воё высказывание должно содержать не менее 10 предложений будет хорошо если ты сможешь сказать больше

Гость: Гость:

My name is Andrew. My family and I live in Yekaterinburg. We live in a nice flat in a modern block of flats. Our flat is on the third floor of the nine-storied building, which contains all modern facilities starting from central heating and ending with lift and rubbish chute. We have a cozy three-room flat. It consists of one bedroom for my parents, one large living-room and a study, which is also my room. Besides, there is a spacious kitchen, a bathroom and a toilet. The biggest room in our flat is the living-room. It has many useful functions. For example, we can watch TV there or have family dinners. At other times we welcome guests there and they can even stay overnight. We have a large sofa in the living-room, which can be transformed into a bed. My parents’ bedroom is also quite spacious. It’s a big room with two king size beds, two bedside tables, two lamps and a wardrobe. The study is not as big as other rooms in our flat, but despite this, it’s very cozy. There isn’t much furniture in it, only the most necessary things, such as a desk, a chair, a lamp, some book shelves, my bed and a cabinet. This room used to be my father’s study, but when I grew up it became my room. We don’t keep any pets in the flat, but there is a large aquarium in the hall where we have a lot of exotic and colourful fish. I like my flat very much. I think it’s a good place to live in. We are also lucky with neighbours. Рассказ большой, знаю, но ты можешь его сделать короче!