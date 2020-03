Read and complete 1."But where in mine?"says ... Bear. 2.Mummy says, "Let's ... ." 3."Oh dear! Oh dear!"says ... Bear 4.And then he sees Poor Baby's ... . 5.Baby Bear says, "Now, l ... a chair."

Английский язык

Read and complete 1."But where in mine?"says ... Bear. 2.Mummy says, "Let's ... ." 3."Oh dear! Oh dear!"says ... Bear 4.And then he sees Poor Baby's ... . 5.Baby Bear says, "Now, l ... a chair."

Автор: Гость