Read the signs below. Now tell a friend what you must or mustn't do when you are in the library, as in the example. Пример: You mustn't talk when you are in the reading room. Это те отрывки с которыми надо сделать, 1.Smok...

Английский язык

Read the signs below. Now tell a friend what you must or mustn't do when you are in the library, as in the example. Пример: You mustn't talk when you are in the reading room. Это те отрывки с которыми надо сделать, 1.Smoking is prohibted 2.No food or drinks in the library 3.Turn off mobile phines 4.Show your card to the librarian when taking out books

Автор: Гость