Read the text in groups. answer the questions. where is the rain forest ? what's the westher like in the rain forest? is the forest dangerous? what is professor wallace looking for? what is it called? why does she want to find ...

Английский язык

Read the text in groups. answer the questions. where is the rain forest ? what's the westher like in the rain forest? is the forest dangerous? what is professor wallace looking for? what is it called? why does she want to find it? where is mr big? is he in the rain forest? is he happy?

Автор: Гость