Read the text. put the verds in the correct form. Say what Dima bought in London as a souvenir. Hi Jim, My dream came true. I visteded ( visit )the London Eye. It"s a giant wheel which is situated on the bahk of the River Tham...

Read the text. put the verds in the correct form. Say what Dima bought in London as a souvenir. Hi Jim, My dream came true. I visteded ( visit )the London Eye. It"s a giant wheel which is situated on the bahk of the River Thames. Rhe London Eye is 135 metres high and turns wery very slowly. There are 32 comfortable capsules for people to stand in. It carries 15, 000 people a day. When i ...(get) to the top, i ...(have) a bird"s-eye view of central London. I ...(be) great! ..(spend) 30 minutes on the Eye.I ...(admire) the city,its historical buildings and the famous Thames. I ...(take) a lot of photos. I also ...(bye) some funny souvenirs in the shop below the London Eye: a model of red London bus and a black mug with the picture of the giant wheel. Next to the London Eye are th Jubilee Gardens where we ...(see) a puppet show and some living statues there ...(be) two kings and a nice gueen, a brave cowboy and a sad poet among the living statues. I really ...(enjoy) the London Eye. I hope to come here again one day. See you soon, Dima. Помогите пожалуйста. Заранее спасибо.

