Ребят помогите составить девять предложений на тему правила дорожного движения по англ. только по английски прошу вас с переводом без перевода не нужно я вам 200 баллов за это поставлю спасибо

Road users - are drivers and passengers of vehicles and pedestrians. They are obliged to comply with the requirements of Rules of traffic, traffic lights, signs, markings, instructions and controllers should not harm and endanger the movement. Road users are prohibited to pollute and damage the road, rendering useless and arbitrarily set the (shooting) road signs, traffic lights and other technical means to obstruct the road and leave them things that impede movement. Pedestrians called the person who is on the road and not producing her work outside of the vehicle. Pedestrians are people in wheelchairs without motor, leading bicycle, moped, motorcycle, pulling a sled, cart, carriage. Pedestrian traffic is carried on sidewalks and footpaths, and where they do not have - on roadsides or cycle paths. Can move both in the direction of movement of vehicles, and in the opposite direction. Outside of settlements in the absence of pedestrian and bicycle paths, verges allow pedestrians to walk on the edge of the roadway towards the transport stream. Pedestrians are allowed on transitions marked by road markings or traffic sign, and at intersections along the line of sidewalks or roadsides. Highways outside settlements is permitted to pass by the shortest route to the places where it is easily visible in both directions. In places where traffic is regulated by traffic lights or traffic controller, switching is only allowed by their signals. Groups of people have to move on the right side of the roadway columns no more than four in a row. Ahead and behind the columns on the left side should follow the accompanying: the day - with red flags, and in the dark or when visibility is reduced - with lighted lanterns (in front - with white, and behind - with red). Groups of children must go accompanied by an adult and only on sidewalks and footpaths, and in their absence - on the sidelines, but only during daylight.