Ребята нужна помощь!!! Вставьте необходимые предлоги и переведите предложения на русский язык: 1. Failure to understand the diverse cultural differences among coworkers can lead ... dissatisfaction and disharmony in the workp...

Английский язык
Ребята нужна помощь!!! Вставьте необходимые предлоги и переведите предложения на русский язык: 1. Failure to understand the diverse cultural differences among coworkers can lead ... dissatisfaction and disharmony in the workplace. 2. The law of demand explains how people react to changing prices ... terms ... the quantities demanded of a good or service. 3. Companies are more aware ... the growing spending power of different consumer groups. 4. The supply of workers relative to the demand ... workers affects job opportunities in an area. 5. Property can refer ... possessions, land, or products of the mind, called intellectual property.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1.to 2.in,of 3.of 4.for 5.to
