Ребята помогите пожалуйста с английским завтра сдавать. ничего не понимаю! Grammar 1. Decide if the tenses in these sentences are correct or not. If not, correct them. a. They are talking since 8 o’clock so it must be somet...

Английский язык
Ребята помогите пожалуйста с английским завтра сдавать. ничего не понимаю! Grammar 1. Decide if the tenses in these sentences are correct or not. If not, correct them. a. They are talking since 8 o’clock so it must be something important. b. I have this computer for three years and it works very well. c. We have seen a lot of films recently and I think “Kill Bill” is the worst. d. We haven’t talked for ages! How are you? e. I’ve been patient. I was waiting for six weeks, but I can’t any longer. f. How many letters have you received so far? g. When have you seen her? h. I have cleaned the house since the morning and I haven’t finished yet. i. We are neighbours for a long time.
A. They have been talking since 8 o’clock so it must be something important. b. I have this computer for three years and it works very well. c. We have seen a lot of films recently and I think “Kill Bill” is the worst. d. We haven’t talked for ages! How are you? e. I’ve been patient. I hane been waiting for six weeks, but I can’t any longer. f. How many letters had you received so far? g. When have you seen her? h. I have been cleaning the house since the morning and I haven’t finished yet. i. We have been neighbours for a long time.
