Ребята , помогите с английским , очень нужно !!! в первом задании нужно вставить who which that во втором нужно связать предложения использую who which that ( пример там есть )

Английский язык
Ребята , помогите с английским , очень нужно !!! в первом задании нужно вставить who which that во втором нужно связать предложения использую who which that ( пример там есть )
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I 1. The man who drove the car was nervous. 2. He didn't wait at the traffic lights, which were red. 3. The restaurant that she works (in) is very expensive. 4. She is visiting someone who was once a professional dancer. 5. What's the name of the river which/that goes through the town? 6. She always asks me questions that are difficult to answer. 7. I have a friend who is very good at repairing cars. II 1. The man who is wearing a blue jumper is in the garden. ( = The mas who is in the garden is wearing a blue jumper) 2. The girl who works in the bank is from India. 3. My sister, who lives in Australia, has three childred. 4. The waiter who was wearing a blue shirt was rude. 
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Как разложить на простые множетили число52
Ответить
Русский язык
Прложения с прдлогами не бегать не грустить
Ответить
География
Что такое хлорофилл ?
Ответить
Математика
Вставьте недостающее число. 11, 12,15,16. ?, 8, 10, 7.
Ответить
Математика
Реши уравнения и сделай проверку а) (450:x+50):70=2 б) (14-y)*4-9=19 (* это умножение)
Ответить