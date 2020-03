Ребята!СРОЧНО! 1)The shop had sold the table by the time i got there или The shop had been selling the table by the time i got there!? 2)We had been living in the house for a year before we decorated the kitchen или We had li...

Английский язык

Ребята!СРОЧНО! 1)The shop had sold the table by the time i got there или The shop had been selling the table by the time i got there!? 2)We had been living in the house for a year before we decorated the kitchen или We had lived in the house for a year before we decorated the kitchen?! 3)We had been finishing the work by the time the meeting began или We had finished the work by the time the meeting began?! Объясните почему,то или иное!Заранее СПАСИБО!ДАЮ 34 БАЛЛА!

