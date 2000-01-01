Ребята, выручайте!!! Ну очень нужно! Заранее огромное спасибо! Обратите внимание на выделенные слова и употребите необходимое в данном случае время. 1) The nurse already (to estimate) the number of blood cells. 2) Any patien...

Английский язык

Ребята, выручайте!!! Ну очень нужно! Заранее огромное спасибо! Обратите внимание на выделенные слова и употребите необходимое в данном случае время. 1) The nurse already (to estimate) the number of blood cells. 2) Any patients pulse rate never (to be) regular on physical exertion. 3) The doctor just (to discharge) my mother from the hospital. 4) Recently his respiratory rate (to increase) considerably. 5) Today the surgeon (to complete) the operation. 6) The patient (to lose) 3 kg of weight this month. 7) The teasher (to finish) to examine his students this week. 8) You (to determine) the number of this patients heart beats? 9) She (not to serve) in the hospital. 10) The scientist (to estimate) the amount of blood pumped by the heart daily. 11) The young scientist (to publish) many articles since 2000. 12) I (not to see) him sience he got his work appointment. 13) My brother (not to take) any treatment since he was discharged from the hospital

Автор: Гость