Ребят,срочно! Выручайте. Поставить глаголы в нужную форму 1) Peter ... already ... the home task.(to do) 2)Students ... a test now.(to write) 3) Children ... the i came (to dance) 4) We ... many subjects (to study) 5) I ... to the consert next week (to go) 6) My friend ... to see me last night (to come) 7) When i went out the sun ... brightly (the shine) 8) My hair ...dark brown (to be) 9) ... your son speak English well? (To do) 10) Where ... Mark and Jane ...? (To live)

1) Peter has already done the home task. 2) Students are writing a test now. 3) The children were dancing when I came. 4) We study many subjects. (если просто учим) We have studied many subjects.(если выучили, то есть показан результат) 5) I will go to the concert next week. 6) My friend came to see me last night. 7) When I went out the sun was shining brightly. 8) My hair is dark brown. 9) Does your son speak English well? 10) Where does Mark and Jane live?