Rephrase the sentences-make them shorter using the -ing form.The first one is done for you. Пример:Do you mind if i open the window? Do you mind (my) opening the window? 1)Does she mind if we travel by air? 2)Does she mind if he takes part in the competition? 3)does he mind if we come to dinner? 4)Does he mind if we borrow his car? Помогите пожалуйста!!!
1)Does she mind (our) travelling by air? 2)Does she mind (his) taking part in the competition? 3)Does he mind (our) coming to dinner? 4)Does he mind (our) borrowing his car?
