Решите, какой из глаголов на левой стороне нужно располагать с существительным с ??равой стороны 1) to cover 1)clues 2) to deal with 2) the cells 3) to come from 3)the problem 4) to search for 4) tools 5) to examine 5)the...

Английский язык
Решите, какой из глаголов на левой стороне нужно располагать с существительным с ??равой стороны 1) to cover 1)clues 2) to deal with 2) the cells 3) to come from 3)the problem 4) to search for 4) tools 5) to examine 5)the field 6)to investigate 6)facts 7)to develop 7)the word 8) to divide into 8)a theory 9) to provide 9)groups 10) to shape 10)the basis 11) to invent 11)the views
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) to cover 5) the field 2) to deal with 2) the cells 3) to come from 8) a theory 4) to search for 1) clues 5) to examine 7) the word 6) to investigate 3) the problem 7) to develop 10) the basis 8) to divide into 9) groups 9) to provide 6) facts 10) to shape 11) the views 11) to invent 4) tools
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Решите пожалуйста номер 123 (4 пример)
Ответить
Русский язык
Написать письмо Деду Морозу по всем правилам составления письма
Ответить
Математика
УМОЛЯЮ! НАЙДИТЕ ЗНАЧЕНИЕ ВЫРАЖЕНИЯ! ПРОШУ!
Ответить
Литература
Краткая биография Фан Визин
Ответить
Литература
Надо сочинение про калашникова из песни Песня про царя Ивана Васильевича, молодого опричника и удалого купца Калашникова
Ответить