Решите, какой из глаголов на левой стороне нужно располагать с существительным с ??равой стороны 1) to cover 1)clues 2) to deal with 2) the cells 3) to come from 3)the problem 4) to search for 4) tools 5) to examine 5)the...
Английский язык
Решите, какой из глаголов на левой стороне нужно располагать с существительным с ??равой стороны 1) to cover 1)clues 2) to deal with 2) the cells 3) to come from 3)the problem 4) to search for 4) tools 5) to examine 5)the field 6)to investigate 6)facts 7)to develop 7)the word 8) to divide into 8)a theory 9) to provide 9)groups 10) to shape 10)the basis 11) to invent 11)the views
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) to cover 5) the field 2) to deal with 2) the cells 3) to come from 8) a theory 4) to search for 1) clues 5) to examine 7) the word 6) to investigate 3) the problem 7) to develop 10) the basis 8) to divide into 9) groups 9) to provide 6) facts 10) to shape 11) the views 11) to invent 4) tools
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература