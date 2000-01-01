 RESUND BRIDGE Imagine driving along a bridge that is so long that you can't even (0)............the other end. The  resund Bridge, one of the (1).......bridges in the world, (2).......so far ahead into the (3).........tha...

 RESUND BRIDGE Imagine driving along a bridge that is so long that you can't even (0)............the other end. The  resund Bridge, one of the (1).......bridges in the world, (2).......so far ahead into the (3).........that you can't even tell where the blue of the water (4).........the blue of the sky. The  resund Bridge is an amazing example of modern engineering design that (5).....the Scandinavian countries of Denmark and Sweden. It is 8 kilometers long and was (6).....in July 2000. It crosses the Flinte Channel, the chilly waterway (7)….....the two countries. At one stage the bridge turns (8)........a tunnel under the sea. This tunnel is also a (9)..........breaker in its own right as it is the longest road and rail tunnel in the world. The engineers built an artificial island near the Danish coast that (10)...........to support part of the bridge (11).........as well as being the point at which the road disappears (12)............., before coming out in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark. The bridge, which was built (13).............by the two countries, is expected to bring huge advantages. It will (14).........time compared to traditional ferry connections, as well as being of (15)…….....to the economy of both countries. 1 A longest В furthest С deepest D hardest 2 A travels В leans С stretches D pulls 3 A space В distance С horizon D range 4 A comes В meets С lines D starts 5 A links В contacts С holds D relates 6 A done В ended С brought D completed 7 A splitting В cutting С breaking D separating 8 A down В into С out D back 9 A performance В world С record D account 10 A helps В aids С attempts D tries 11 A scheme В plan С structure D form 12 A down В underground С below D underneath 13 A commonly В doubly С similarly D jointly 14 A save В spare С spend D spread 15 A good В benefit С quality D comfort

