Rewrite the dialogue in reported speech in past tenses Example: John said that it was great that she had come there that day. John: It’s great that you came here today. Make yourself at home. I’ll be in a minute. Alice: I th...

Английский язык
Rewrite the dialogue in reported speech in past tenses Example: John said that it was great that she had come there that day. John: It’s great that you came here today. Make yourself at home. I’ll be in a minute. Alice: I think you like reading horror books. John: Why? Alice: There are a lot of them on your desk. John: These are the books of my younger brother. I seldom read this kind of books. I really prefer books on photography and history. Alice: All right. I’ll bring you some more historical CD books tomorrow.
John asked Alice to make herself at home and he would be in a minute Alice said that she thought he had liked reading horror books. John asked her why she thought so. Alice answered that there were a lot of them on his desk. John said that Those were the books of his younger brother and he seldom read that kind of books. Jonh said that he really preferred books on photography and history. Alice agreed with him and she said that she would bring him some more historical CD books the day before yesterday..
