Rewrite the dialogue in reported speech in past tenses Example: John said that it was great that she had come there that day. John: It’s great that you came here today. Make yourself at home. I’ll be in a minute. Alice: I th...

Rewrite the dialogue in reported speech in past tenses Example: John said that it was great that she had come there that day. John: It’s great that you came here today. Make yourself at home. I’ll be in a minute. Alice: I think you like reading horror books. John: Why? Alice: There are a lot of them on your desk. John: These are the books of my younger brother. I seldom read this kind of books. I really prefer books on photography and history. Alice: All right. I’ll bring you some more historical CD books tomorrow.
John asked  Alice  to make herself at home and he would be in a minute  Alice said that she thought he had  liked  reading horror books. John asked her why she   thought so. Alice answered that there were a lot of them on his  desk. John said that Those were the books of his  younger brother and  he seldom  read that  kind of books. Jonh said that he  really preferred  books on photography and history. Alice  agreed with him and she said that she would bring him  some more historical CD books the day before yesterday..

