Rewrite the sentences in passive voice. 1. They showed her the easiest way to do it. 2. The lawyers has given him the details of his uncle's will.. 3. the police are asking Mary many great questions 4.somebody told me the answer 5. why did they send her a present? 6. when did they offer her a new job? 7. somebody has lent me a record player 8. They won't promise John a bigger salary 9. he made do it 10. Didn't they tell you to be here at 6 o'clock? 11.They advised me not to buy the news 12. they didn't pay him for the work Rewrite sentences in passive voice. Reporting verbs. 13. They say he is Russian spy. 14. People believed that hi was murdered. 15. People thought he was a fool 16. They say she is a very good teacher 17. people say she is the most impressive actress
1. She was shown the easiest way to do it. 2. He has been given by the lawyers the details of his uncle's will. 3. Mary the police is being asked many questions by the police. 4. I was told the answer. 5. Why was she sent a present? 6. When was she offered a new job? 7. I have been lent a record player 8. John won't be promised a bigger salary 9. He was made to do it 10. Weren't you told to be here at 6 o'clock? 11. I was advised not to buy the news. 12. He wasn't paid for the work. 13. He is said to be a Russian spy. 14. He was believed to have been murdered. 15. He was thought to be a fool. 16. She is said to be a very good teacher. 17. She is said to be the most impressive actress.
